TOKYO, June 24 The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond fell to a record low on Friday, as voting returns suggested Britain has opted to leave the European Union.

The 10-year JGB yield skidded to as low as minus 0.215 percent, and was last down 6.5 basis points at minus 0.210 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)