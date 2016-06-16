TOKYO, June 16 Japanese government bond yields
edged away from record lows hit earlier in the session on
Thursday, after the Bank of Japan decided not to expand its
massive stimulus programme.
The BOJ held monetary policy steady as expected at the
conclusion of its two-day meeting, lifting the yen and sending
Tokyo stocks down 2 percent.
The central bank maintained its negative interest rate
policy adopted in February, which has pushed yields on most JGBs
below zero. Most economists, however, still believe it will ease
policy further at its meeting in late July, by ramping up asset
purchases or cutting rates deeper into negative territory.
JGB yields hit session lows ahead of the BOJ's decision
after Treasury yields dropped in the wake of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's move overnight to hold policy steady and cut its
economic growth expectations.
The 10-year JGB yield added half a basis point to minus
0.190 percent, after plumbing a record low of
minus 0.210 before the BOJ's announcement.
June 10-year futures edged down 0.06 point to end
at 152.66.
The 5-year yield added half a basis point to minus 0.290
percent after hitting a record low of minus 0.305
percent earlier.
Prices in the superlong zone held onto some of their early
gains though it pared them.
The 20-year yield was down 1.5 basis points at 0.125 percent
after touching a record low 0.120 percent
earlier, while the 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.195
percent after dropping to a record low of 0.190
percent.
Also pressuring JGB yields, German 10-year government bond
yields fell below zero for the first time earlier
this week, amid growing fears that Britain will vote to leave
the European Union in a June 23 referendum.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)