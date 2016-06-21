US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq open at record intraday highs
May 16 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology and consumer staples stocks.
TOKYO, June 21 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday amid an ebb in risk aversion that favoured equities over safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.145 percent, putting further distance between a record low of minus 0.210 percent last week. The 20-year yield also rose half a basis point, to 0.195 percent.
Government bonds like JGBs, German bunds and U.S. Treasuries rallied earlier this month as Brexit worries gripped global markets. But they have recently come down from their highs as polls showed increased support for Britain remaining in the European Union.
Tokyo's Nikkei extended Monday's rally to rise 1.3 percent, adding pressure to JGBs. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)
May 16 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record intraday highs on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology and consumer staples stocks.
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3599, or 73.53 U.S. cents * Bond prices little changed across the yield curve TORONTO, May 16 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Tuesday to a nearly 3-week high against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose and the greenback lost ground against a basket of major currencies. The U.S. dollar was pressured by allegations that U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a planne