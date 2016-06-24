TOKYO, June 24 Japanese government bonds rallied on Friday, sending the 10- and 30-year yields to record lows as investors worried about the fallout of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Global stocks and other risk assets, as well as sterling, sold off sharply as results of Thursday's referendum trickled in, revealing that British voters had decided to leave the EU.

Japan's Nikkei stock index plunged 7.9 percent.

The 10-year JGB yield skidded to as low as minus 0.215 percent, and was last down 5 basis points at minus 0.195 percent.

The 30-year JGB yield tumbled 8 basis points to a record low 0.125 percent, while the 20-year JGB yield slipped 7 basis points to 0.115 percent, moving back toward a record low of 0.090 percent notched last week.

September 10-year futures ended up 0.55 point at 152.68 after earlier rising as high as 152.91.

"Market participants in the JGB market are now bracing for European and U.S. market developments later today," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"We would like to see if there is any policy reaction or statement by the G7, and I think there will be, over the weekend," she said.

JGB markets were also likely to price in additional policy easing by the Bank of Japan, she said.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also issued a statement on Friday saying that the BOJ stands ready to provide ample liquidity to financial markets, including by using existing swap arrangements with other central banks.

"The lesson is, don't be short JGBs," Muguruma added. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)