TOKYO, June 24 Japanese government bonds rallied
on Friday, sending the 10- and 30-year yields to record lows as
investors worried about the fallout of Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
Global stocks and other risk assets, as well as sterling,
sold off sharply as results of Thursday's referendum trickled
in, revealing that British voters had decided to leave the EU.
Japan's Nikkei stock index plunged 7.9 percent.
The 10-year JGB yield skidded to as low as minus 0.215
percent, and was last down 5 basis points at
minus 0.195 percent.
The 30-year JGB yield tumbled 8 basis points to a record low
0.125 percent, while the 20-year JGB yield
slipped 7 basis points to 0.115 percent, moving
back toward a record low of 0.090 percent notched last week.
September 10-year futures ended up 0.55 point at
152.68 after earlier rising as high as 152.91.
"Market participants in the JGB market are now bracing for
European and U.S. market developments later today," said Naomi
Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
"We would like to see if there is any policy reaction or
statement by the G7, and I think there will be, over the
weekend," she said.
JGB markets were also likely to price in additional policy
easing by the Bank of Japan, she said.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also issued a statement on
Friday saying that the BOJ stands ready to provide ample
liquidity to financial markets, including by using existing swap
arrangements with other central banks.
"The lesson is, don't be short JGBs," Muguruma added.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)