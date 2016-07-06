MOVES-APG Asset Management CEO to step down
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
TOKYO, July 6 The yield on the 20-year Japanese government bond turned negative on Wednesday, against a backdrop of risk aversion on fears of the global economic fallout from Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
The 20-year yield fell to minus 0.005 percent . (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
May 19 Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV said Eduard van Gelderen, chief executive of its asset management unit, will step down on Aug. 1.
MOSCOW, May 19 The Wannacry cyber attack compromised Russian banks' systems in some isolated cases, the Russian central bank said on Friday, in the first official acknowledgement by Moscow that the attack had an impact on the banking system.