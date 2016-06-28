TOKYO, June 28 Japanese government bonds rose on
Tuesday, with yields of most maturities logging record lows, as
investors continued to fret about the fallout from Britain's
stunning vote last week to exit the European Union.
Fears of Brexit's impact on global economic growth as well
as expectations of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan also
underpinned demand at an auction of 2-year JGBs.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.3 trillion yen ($22.55
billion) of 2-year JGBs with a 0.100 percent coupon.
The notes sold at a low price of 100.795 with a record low
yield of minus 0.295 percent. The sale drew bids of 4.96 times
the amount offered, below the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio
of 5.52 times though still suggesting strong demand. The tail
between the average and lowest accepted prices was 0.008
compared with 0.003 at last month's offering, indicating demand
for the bonds remains strong.
After the sale, the 2-year JGB yield gave up half a basis
point to a record low minus 0.295 percent, to
match the yield on the 5-year JGB. The 5-year
yield shed 1 basis point, moving back toward its record low of
minus 0.305 percent hit on June 16.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to a
record low of minus 0.225 percent.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield fell 4 basis
points to a record low 0.040 percent. The 30-year
JGB yield gave up 4.5 basis points to a record low 0.050 percent
, while the 40-year JGB yield fell 4 basis points
to 0.080 percent after touching a record low of
0.075 percent earlier.
"BOJ does not need to cut rates - the market is doing it for
it," said a rates strategist at a Japanese brokerage.
($1 = 101.9900 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)