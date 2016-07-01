* Ultra-long JGB yields hover just above zero after Brexit shock

* Flattening yield curve seen limiting BOJ's policy easing options

* Policy effect may wane, but BOJ may still expand stimulus

By Lisa Twaronite and Leika Kihara

TOKYO, July 1 Ultra-long Japanese government bond yields sank to record lows this week after Britain voted to exit the European Union, in a fresh blow to the Bank of Japan's efforts to beat deflation.

Investors flocking to the safety of sovereign debt in the wake of Brexit pushed ultra long yields in the $9 trillion market for Japanese government bonds (JGBs) close to zero, where about three-quarters of JGB yields are wallowing after the BOJ's negative interest rate policy started in February.

"It would be more difficult for the BOJ to come up with a new easing tool once the whole JGB yield curve fell to zero or below," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dropped to a record low of minus 0.260 percent on Friday, while the 20-, 30- and 40-year yields all came within a single-digit number of basis points away from zero this week.

"A few months ago, nobody believed that the 10-year JGB would go below zero percent, but look at it now. So we cannot deny that the 20-year JGB yield might go below zero sooner or later, as long as the BOJ keeps the current monetary policy," said Keiko Onogi, a senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

While the central bank may feel that the effectiveness of additional stimulus might wane with yields already so low, that is unlikely to prevent it from expanding stimulus, sources familiar with its thinking told Reuters.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has brushed off the slump in yields, saying it's a sign his stimulus programme is working and pushing down borrowing costs, which will then boost spending.

But some critics are doubting the effectiveness of the massive easing.

"Kuroda initially said that by expanding money supply, it can heighten inflation expectations and push up prices. That logic has fallen apart," said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"If the BOJ were to ease again, the key purpose would be to spring a surprise, mainly to affect the currency market."

In February, the BOJ started paying minus 0.1 percent interest on some deposits, charging commercial banks for a small portion of reserves they keep at the central bank in a bid to stimulate lending and meet its 2 percent inflation target.

Any attempts to further push yields lower, however, will upset financial institutions still struggling to adapt to negative rates.

Some BOJ board members, including former bond market strategist Takehiro Sato, have questioned the feasibility of sticking with the inflation target and have voiced concern over the yield curve and the demerits of negative rates.

The steep drop in super-long yields, Sato has said, shows the extent to which Japanese investors are piling into zones where yields are still positive.

"Unfortunately, this is the opposite of portfolio rebalancing that was an intended purpose of the negative interest rate policy," he said, referring to policymakers' efforts to convince investors to diversify into riskier assets.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Leika Kihara; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Jacqueline Wong)