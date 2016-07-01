* Ultra-long JGB yields hover just above zero after Brexit
shock
* Flattening yield curve seen limiting BOJ's policy easing
options
* Policy effect may wane, but BOJ may still expand stimulus
By Lisa Twaronite and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 1 Ultra-long Japanese government
bond yields sank to record lows this week after Britain voted to
exit the European Union, in a fresh blow to the Bank of Japan's
efforts to beat deflation.
Investors flocking to the safety of sovereign debt in the
wake of Brexit pushed ultra long yields in the $9 trillion
market for Japanese government bonds (JGBs) close to zero, where
about three-quarters of JGB yields are wallowing after the BOJ's
negative interest rate policy started in February.
"It would be more difficult for the BOJ to come up with a
new easing tool once the whole JGB yield curve fell to zero or
below," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dropped to a record low of
minus 0.260 percent on Friday, while the 20-, 30-
and 40-year yields all came within a single-digit number of
basis points away from zero this week.
"A few months ago, nobody believed that the 10-year JGB
would go below zero percent, but look at it now. So we cannot
deny that the 20-year JGB yield might go below zero sooner or
later, as long as the BOJ keeps the current monetary policy,"
said Keiko Onogi, a senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.
While the central bank may feel that the effectiveness of
additional stimulus might wane with yields already so low, that
is unlikely to prevent it from expanding stimulus, sources
familiar with its thinking told Reuters.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has brushed off the slump in
yields, saying it's a sign his stimulus programme is working and
pushing down borrowing costs, which will then boost spending.
But some critics are doubting the effectiveness of the
massive easing.
"Kuroda initially said that by expanding money supply, it
can heighten inflation expectations and push up prices. That
logic has fallen apart," said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at
Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"If the BOJ were to ease again, the key purpose would be to
spring a surprise, mainly to affect the currency market."
In February, the BOJ started paying minus 0.1 percent
interest on some deposits, charging commercial banks for a small
portion of reserves they keep at the central bank in a bid to
stimulate lending and meet its 2 percent inflation target.
Any attempts to further push yields lower, however, will
upset financial institutions still struggling to adapt to
negative rates.
Some BOJ board members, including former bond market
strategist Takehiro Sato, have questioned the feasibility of
sticking with the inflation target and have voiced concern over
the yield curve and the demerits of negative rates.
The steep drop in super-long yields, Sato has said, shows
the extent to which Japanese investors are piling into zones
where yields are still positive.
"Unfortunately, this is the opposite of portfolio
rebalancing that was an intended purpose of the negative
interest rate policy," he said, referring to policymakers'
efforts to convince investors to diversify into riskier assets.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Leika Kihara; Editing by
Nachum Kaplan and Jacqueline Wong)