TOKYO, June 30 Japanese government bonds edged down on Thursday, with yields pulling away from this week's record lows as investors adjusted their positions on the last day of the month.

The 10-year yield added 1 basis point to minus 0.230 percent , after notching a record low of minus 0.240 percent in the previous session.

September 10-year futures edged down 0.03 point to 152.95 after scaling a record high of 153.01 on Wednesday.

The 20-year JGB yield added 2 basis points to 0.065 percent , while the 30-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.110 percent. Yields in those maturities had touched record lows of 0.040 percent and 0.050 percent respectively, on Tuesday.

Later on Thursday, the Bank of Japan is scheduled to release the details of its planned JGB purchase for next month, under its asset buying operations.

Earlier in the session, data showed that Japan's industrial output fell in May at the fastest rate in three months, highlighting concerns about falling exports and doubts about weak consumer spending. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)