TOKYO, July 1 Japanese government bond yields
dropped to record lows on Friday, with concerns about the global
economy in the wake of Brexit supporting sovereign debt
globally.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down 1.5
basis points at minus 0.250 percent, a historic low.
The two-year yield and five-year yield
also dived to record troughs of minus 0.320
percent and minus 0.340 percent, respectively.
JGB yields had nudged up on Thursday when the BOJ announced
its debt-buying operation details for July. The BOJ will
slightly reduce the amount of long-term bonds it buys while
buying a little more short-term debt.
However, the rise in yields invited steady bargain hunting
from investors with an added incentive to buy debt following
last week's Brexit shock.
While the BOJ does not announce the reason it tweaks the
amount of debt it buys, analysts reckon it is an attempt at
improving liquidity, which has been curbed drastically in some
maturities due to the central bank's massive debt-purchasing
operations.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)