TOKYO, July 7 Short-term Japanese government bond prices firmed on Thursday, with the two-year yield hitting a record low, supported by concerns over Brexit and expectations about further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

The two-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to a record low of minus 0.345 percent, in a late catch-up to longer yields, such as 20-year and 10-year yields, which hit record lows on Wednesday.

The market has been supported by a global rush to safe-haven government bonds after Britain's vote to leave the European Union stoked worries of more troubles in the European economy and its banking sector.

Many investors also think the Bank of Japan will enhance its stimulus as soon as this month in order to ease the pain from the yen's rise on the Japanese economy.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.280 percent, edging near Wednesday's all-time low of minus 0.285 percent.

Yields on longer maturities stepped back after sharp falls the previous day.

The 20-year yield rose 2.0 basis point to 0.040 percent , a day after it fell to negative levels for the first time in history.

The 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.065 percent . (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)