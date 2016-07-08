TOKYO, July 8 Japanese government bonds mostly
firmed on Friday, sending the benchmark yield to a record low,
as risk-averse investors continued to seek the safety of
government debt.
Market turmoil triggered by Britain's vote last month to
exit the European Union has sent investors piling into the
safety of sovereign bonds in recent weeks, pressuring their
yields.
Some investors also believe the Bank of Japan could cut a
key rate further into negative territory as early as this
month's two-day meeting ending on July 29, to blunt the impact
of the recently strong yen on the country's economy.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.285
percent, after earlier notching a fresh low of
minus 0.300 percent.
The two-year yield also touched a record low of minus 0.365
percent, and was last down 1 basis point at 0.360
percent.
But superlong JGB yields edged higher, with the 20-year
yield added half a basis point to 0.040 percent
after it dipped into negative levels earlier this week for the
first time ever.
The 30-year yield rose 2 basis points to 0.085 percent
.
September 10-year futures ended up 0.09 point at
153.67 after earlier scaling a record peak of 153.81.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)