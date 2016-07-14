TOKYO, July 14 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Thursday as Tokyo shares extended their rally and
curbed investor demand for safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose a basis
point to minus 0.275 percent, although it was still within
striking distance of a record low minus 0.300 percent struck
last week.
The 20-year yield was also up by a basis
point, at 0.070 percent.
The bond market may have been slightly on the back foot but
an auction of five-year JGBs still attracted firm demand on
Thursday, with the Bank of Japan's massive debt-buying scheme
expected to continue for the foreseeable future.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 2.5
trillion yen ($23.9 billion) five-year sale declined from 4.66
at the previous sale in June to 3.45, but it was still
comfortably above 2.0, a ratio dealers generally consider as
satisfactory.
Moreover, the lowest accepted auction yield was minus 0.3610
percent, a new record low.
Japan's Nikkei was last up 0.7 percent and on track
for its fourth straight day of gains.
($1 = 104.6400 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)