TOKYO, July 15 The benchmark Japanese government
bond yield rose to two-week highs on Friday as broader investor
risk appetite continued to improve, prompting a rally in Tokyo
shares and dimming the allure of safe-haven debt.
The 10-year JGB yield was up 3 basis points
at minus 0.235 percent, its highest since July 1.
In addition to ebbing risk aversion, the prospect of Japan
issuing fresh debt to fund fiscal stimulus plans has weighed on
JGBs this week.
The benchmark yield had descended to a record low of minus
0.300 percent last week when Brexit worries and expectations of
fresh monetary stimulus had boosted government bonds globally.
The 30-year JGB yield climbed 3.5 basis
points to 0.175 percent, a three-week high last touched during
the Brexit referendum.
Tokyo's Nikkei, which has fully recovered from the
deep losses suffered on the Brexit shock, was on track to gain
nearly 10 percent this week, boosted by a record rally on Wall
Street and the yen's slide versus the dollar.
