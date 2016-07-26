TOKYO, July 26 Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by weaker Tokyo stocks and a firm 40-year debt auction.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to a 10-day low of minus 0.260 percent, while the 30-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.260 percent.

Underlining solid investor demand for longer-dated JGBs that still offer yields above zero, the highest accepted yield at Tuesday's 400 billion yen ($3.83 billion) 40-year sale marked a record low of 0.345 percent.

Weaker stocks also boosted the appeal of safe-haven JGBs, with the Nikkei last down 1.1 percent in the wake of a sharp surge by the yen.

Bond gains, however, were capped ahead of the Federal Reserve's rates decision, due early Thursday Asia time, and the Bank of Japan's rates policy meeting outcome on Friday.

