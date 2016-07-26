TOKYO, July 26 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Tuesday, lifted by weaker Tokyo stocks and a firm
40-year debt auction.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5
basis points to a 10-day low of minus 0.260 percent, while the
30-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.260
percent.
Underlining solid investor demand for longer-dated JGBs that
still offer yields above zero, the highest accepted yield at
Tuesday's 400 billion yen ($3.83 billion) 40-year sale marked a
record low of 0.345 percent.
Weaker stocks also boosted the appeal of safe-haven JGBs,
with the Nikkei last down 1.1 percent in the wake of a
sharp surge by the yen.
Bond gains, however, were capped ahead of the Federal
Reserve's rates decision, due early Thursday Asia time, and the
Bank of Japan's rates policy meeting outcome on Friday.
($1 = 104.4000 yen)
