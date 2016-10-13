TOKYO Oct 13 Longer dated Japanese government
bond prices rose on Thursday, with the Bank of Japan's regular
debt-buying operation and follow-through support from a firm
30-year auction shoring up the market.
The gains in the JBGs were limited, however, as investors
were cautious following the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged
at minus 0.065 percent, while the 20-year yield fell 1 basis
point to 0.370 percent.
The 30-year yield declined 1.5 basis points
to 0.485 percent.
Super long JGB yields fell after the 30-year auction on
Wednesday attracted steady investor demand. The maturity is one
of the few remaining on the curve that offer positive yields to
investors.
Signs of the market settling down after the BOJ's decision
last month to begin controlling the yield curve also boded well
for the 30-year sale.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose to a
four-month high of 1.80 percent overnight on fresh supply and
reinforced expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve
later this year. The yield pulled back slightly to 1.737 percent
on Thursday.
