TOKYO Oct 21 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds edged down on Friday, with prices not straying far from
their previous closes in thin trade.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point (bp) to
minus 0.060 percent, while December 10-year
futures ended down 0.06 point at 151.82.
The yield curve flattened a bit as prices in the superlong
zone gained slightly, with the 20-year JGB yield falling 0.5 bp
to 0.380 percent and the 30-year yield also
shedding 0.5 bp to 0.495 percent.
The Band of Japan offered to buy 410 billion yen ($3.95
billion) of 5- to 10-year JGBs, 70 billion yen of JGBs maturing
within one year, and 25 billion yen of inflation-linked JGBs
under its asset purchase programme on Friday.
Speaking in parliament on Friday, Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda repeated that the BOJ might slow the pace of its
bond purchases from the current pace of 80 trillion yen a year
as long as it can meet its new yield target.
Under its new "yield curve control" policy framework, the
main focus of the BOJ's monetary easing is to deepen negative
interest rates from the current minus 0.1 percent, or lower its
10-year bond yield target, now set at around zero percent.
Kuroda said the BOJ saw no need to set a rigid range on how
much 10-year yields could deviate from the target, saying that
the target was a loose one with some room for allowances.
"If 10-year government bond yields fall well below our
target of around zero percent, we may slow our bond purchases,"
Kuroda said.
"But we don't see an immediate possibility of our bond
buying falling sharply from the current pace," he said.
Kuroda also said the BOJ might push back the timing for
hitting its inflation target at its policy review later this
month, given underlying weakness in price growth.
($1 = 103.8400 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)