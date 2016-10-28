TOKYO Oct 28 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Friday with the yield curve slightly steepening as JGBs
took cues from overseas markets.
Strong third quarter U.K. growth data on Thursday dented
expectations for monetary easing by the Bank of England and
triggered a sell-off in Gilts. The German 10-year bund yield
soared to its highest since late May.
This helped send the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield
to five-month highs well above 1.8 percent.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point (bp) to
minus 0.050 percent, while December 10-year
futures ended down 0.16 point at 151.64.
In the superlong zone, both the 20-year JGB yield
and the 30-year yield added 1.5
bps to 0.390 percent and 0.510 percent, respectively.
The Bank of Japan refrained from buying any 1 to 5-year JGBs
as part of its asset purchase operations, offering to buy 410
billion yen ($3.89 billion) of 5- to 10-year JGBs.
The BOJ will meet next week, and is expected to maintain its
minus 0.1 percent short-term interest rate target at its two-day
meeting ending on Tuesday.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament last week that
he saw no need to ease at the bank's next meeting, suggesting
there will be no further monetary stimulus except in response to
a big external shock.
Data released earlier on Friday showed Japan's core consumer
prices fell 0.5 percent in September from a year earlier to mark
the seventh straight month of declines, adding to a recent run
of gloomy indicators.
($1 = 105.3200 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)