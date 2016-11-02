TOKYO Nov 2 Japanese government bonds rose on
Wednesday as risk appetite waned among investors on signs that
the U.S. presidential race was tightening just days ahead of the
Nov. 8 vote.
Caution prevailed ahead of the conclusion of a U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting later in the day, expected to set the
stage for a rate hike in December, and a Japanese public holiday
on Thursday. The Nikkei stock index ended down 1.8
percent at a two-week low.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged down half a basis
point (bp) to minus 0.060 percent, while December
10-year futures ended up 0.10 point at 151.81.
The curve flattened as the superlong zone strengthened, with
the 20-year JGB yield falling 1.5 bps to 0.360
percent and the 30-year yield losing 2 bps to
0.485 percent.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday
dismissed concerns voiced by some market participants that the
central bank's aggressive purchases were drying up bond market
liquidity.
"I don't think the market's liquidity has shrunk sharply, or
its functions has deteriorated significantly, compared with
historical levels," Kuroda told parliament, when asked about the
rising costs of the BOJ's massive stimulus programme.
On Tuesday, the BOJ said it plans to keep the amount of its
bond purchases in all maturities unchanged from October in its
initial market operations in November, after trimming its bond
purchases last month by a total of about 200 billion yen.
The BOJ, on Tuesday, refrained from expanding its stimulus
despite pushing back the time frame for hitting its 2 percent
inflation target.
