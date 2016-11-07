TOKYO Nov 7 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Monday after the FBI said it stood by its earlier
recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against
Democrat Hillary Clinton, boosting expectations of her victory
in the upcoming election.
The FBI's move boosted risk assets and dented the attraction
of safe-have instruments such as government bonds, ahead of
Tuesday's U.S. elections.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to minus 0.055
percent, while the 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis
points to 0.375 percent.
The yields are stuck near familiar territories, with the
10-year within its range in the past few weeks between -0.045
and -0.070 percent.
The price of 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.08 point to 151.79
.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)