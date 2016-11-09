TOKYO Nov 9 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Wednesday against a backdrop of global market
turmoil as Republican Donald Trump took an unexpected lead in
the U.S. presidential election.
The prospect of a Trump victory sent many investors into
risk aversion mode, triggering shock waves across risk assets.
Japan's Nikkei stock index plunged 5.4 percent.
JGB moves were miniscule by comparison. The 10-year JGB
yield edged down 1 basis point (bp) to minus
0.080 percent after falling as low as 0.085 percent, its lowest
since Sept. 30. It edged up to minus 0.065 percent earlier in
the session, when the presidential race appeared closer.
"JGB movements are quite limited, compared to FX and equity
markets," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed income
investment at PineBridge Investments in Tokyo.
"The JGB market has somewhat decoupled from the rest of the
markets. It seems that the reaction is limited at this point,"
he said.
December 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.15 point at
151.95.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield
fell 1 bp to 0.350 percent, while the 30-year yield
slipped 2 bps to 0.475 percent.
The Bank of Japan introduced a new policy in September of
controlling the yield curve, guiding the 10-year yield to around
zero percent to keep down short- to medium-term borrowing costs
while allowing super-long yields to rise. That has underpinned
Japanese investors' demand for longer maturities.
Japan's Ministry of Finance will auction 800 billion yen
($7.81 billion) of 30-year JGBs on Thursday.
($1 = 102.4800 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)