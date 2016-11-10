TOKYO Nov 10 Japanese government bond prices
tumbled on Thursday following the plunge in U.S. Treasuries,
with the benchmark JGB futures posting their biggest fall since
the Bank of Japan started soft-peg of long-term bond yields in
September.
U.S. bond prices dropped on Wednesday as expectations that
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies, such as fiscal
expansion and protectionism on international trade, will stoke
inflation.
The 10-year JGB yield hit a 1-1/2-month high of minus 0.035
percent from minus 0.080 percent, while the price
of the benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.40 point to
151.55.
It was the biggest daily fall since Sept. 21, the day the
BOJ announced its current policy to guide the 10-year yield
around zero percent.
Yet, given the BOJ's tight grip on the market, moves in JGBs
were dwarfed by huge swings in the U.S. bond market.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield shot up to a 10-month high
of 2.092 percent from a low of 1.716 percent hit earlier on
Wednesday.
Safe assets such as government bonds initially rose on
Wednesday as investors regarded the uncertainty from Trump's
policy stance as fuelling flight-to-quality bids in bonds.
The JGB yield curve slightly steepened, in line with the
Treasuries market and also following mediocre results of 30-year
JGB auction on Thursday.
The tail, or the gap between the lowest and average price,
was 0.19, larger than 0.13 in the previous auction. The
bid-to-cover ratio also dropped to 3.50 from 3.64.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)