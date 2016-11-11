TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese government bonds slipped
on Friday, taking their cue from tumbling U.S. Treasuries on
expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could embark
on economic policies that would stoke inflation.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points (bps)
to minus 0.035 percent. It earlier rose as high
as minus 0.025 percent, its highest level since the Bank of
Japan announced its current monetary policy on Sept. 21 to guide
the 10-year yield around zero percent.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.23 point
at 151.32 after falling as low as 151.20 in the morning session,
their lowest since Sept. 21.
In the superlong zone, the 30-year yield
added 2 bps to 0.530 percent. But the 20-year JGB yield
rose only 0.5 bp to 0.390 percent, down from an
earlier high of 0.405 percent as some investors bought on dips.
Under its asset purchase operations on Friday, the BOJ
offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.76 billion) of 1- to 3-year
JGBs, 420 billion yen of 3- to 5-year JGBs, 190 billion yen of
10- to 25-year JGBs and 110 billion yen of 25- to 40-year JGBs.
The Bank of Japan is expected to wait until the middle of
next year before adopting further stimulus measures, although
Trump's election adds uncertainty to the economic outlook, a
Reuters poll found on Friday.
Treasury yields soared in the wake of the U.S. presidential
election on Tuesday, as investors dumped longer-dated bonds.
U.S. bond markets will close on Friday to observe Veterans'
Day. In the shortened week through Thursday, the yield on U.S.
30-year Treasury bonds rose 38 basis points to mark its biggest
weekly increase since January 2009.
($1 = 106.5200 yen)
