TOKYO Nov 11 Japanese government bonds slipped on Friday, taking their cue from tumbling U.S. Treasuries on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could embark on economic policies that would stoke inflation.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points (bps) to minus 0.035 percent. It earlier rose as high as minus 0.025 percent, its highest level since the Bank of Japan announced its current monetary policy on Sept. 21 to guide the 10-year yield around zero percent.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.23 point at 151.32 after falling as low as 151.20 in the morning session, their lowest since Sept. 21.

In the superlong zone, the 30-year yield added 2 bps to 0.530 percent. But the 20-year JGB yield rose only 0.5 bp to 0.390 percent, down from an earlier high of 0.405 percent as some investors bought on dips.

Under its asset purchase operations on Friday, the BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.76 billion) of 1- to 3-year JGBs, 420 billion yen of 3- to 5-year JGBs, 190 billion yen of 10- to 25-year JGBs and 110 billion yen of 25- to 40-year JGBs.

The Bank of Japan is expected to wait until the middle of next year before adopting further stimulus measures, although Trump's election adds uncertainty to the economic outlook, a Reuters poll found on Friday.

Treasury yields soared in the wake of the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, as investors dumped longer-dated bonds.

U.S. bond markets will close on Friday to observe Veterans' Day. In the shortened week through Thursday, the yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 38 basis points to mark its biggest weekly increase since January 2009.

