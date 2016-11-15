(Adds 5-year JGB yield milestone)
TOKYO Nov 15 Japanese government bonds slipped
on Tuesday, pushing the benchmark yield into positive territory
for the first time in eight weeks, after results of a 5-year
auction fell short of market expectations.
The 10-year JGB yield added 2.5 basis points (bp) to 0.5
percent, its highest level since Sept. 21, the
day the Bank of Japan announced its current monetary policy of
guiding the 10-year yield around the zero percent mark.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.29 point
at 150.83, their lowest since Aug. 2.
Sagging U.S. Treasuries prices have added to pressure on
JGBs. Yields on Treasury notes have soared in recent days,
reflecting expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
Administration will embark on inflationary economic policies.
"Market players are waiting to see how the BOJ reacts to the
recent JGB yield rise," said Keiko Onogi, a senior strategist at
Daiwa Securities.
"Today's 5-year auction caved, which was the cause of the
market's decline in the afternoon, so we'll see from here, not
only U.S, market movements, but how the BOJ behaves," she said.
In light of the central bank's dwindling monetary
ammunition, many analysts believe Japanese policymakers are
starting to see fiscal stimulus as the most likely next step to
spark economic growth.
Japan's Ministry of Finance offered 2.4 trillion yen of
5-year JGBs with a 0.1 percent coupon. The sale produced a
highest yield of minus 0.150 percent, with 43.6904 percent of
the bids accepted at the lowest price of 101.22.
The auction drew bids of 3.56 times the amount offered, down
from the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 4.31 times.
The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices
widened to 0.05, compared with that of last month's offering at
0.00, indicating slightly weaker demand for the bonds.
In late trading, the 5-year JGB yield added 4.5 basis points
to minus 0.110 percent, its highest level since
Feb. 4.
