TOKYO Nov 16 Japanese government bond prices
weakened across the board on Wednesday, with the benchmark yield
hitting an eight-month high, as the market crumbled from the
short-end on a lingering impact from a poor five-year auction
the previous day.
The short to mid-term maturities underperformed, as bearish
sentiment from weak sales at Tuesday's five-year auction was
amplified by lacklustre results from the Bank of Japan's regular
bond-buying operation.
The two-year yield and the five-year yield
touched 9-1/2-month highs of minus 0.120 percent
and minus 0.075 percent, respectively.
"Gloom still lingers after yesterday's five-year sale. The
auction did not draw strong demand amid receding expectations
for further BOJ easing," said Soichi Takeyama, a rates
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"Foreign players also dominate the JGB midterm maturities,
and Treasuries may have become more attractive from their view
following the recent rise in their yields."
Treasury yields soared to 11-month peaks this week on
speculation that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would launch
a massive fiscal package funded by debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up half a
basis point at 0.005 percent after touching 0.015 percent, its
highest since March. It has climbed from around minus 0.090
percent seen a week ago, pulled up by the surge in Treasury
yields.
Market focus was on how much further the 10-year JGB yield
could rise before prompting action by the BOJ, which launched an
yield curve control scheme in September in a bid to keep the
benchmark yield around zero percent.
Super long JGB yields fared a little better, their yields
dipping on bargain hunting by investors who scooped up the bonds
after their yields rose to their highest levels since September.
The 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.560
percent.
Also putting further pressure on JGBs on Wednesday was a
rise for Tokyo's Nikkei to its highest level since
February, thanks to a weaker yen.
