TOKYO Nov 21 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds inched up on Monday, while the yield curve steepened as
longer maturities tracked sagging global bond prices.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield shed 1 basis
point (bp) to 0.025 percent, moving away from a nine-month high
of 0.040 percent touched on Friday.
December 10-year JGB futures finished up 0.13 point
at 150.43.
But the 30-year yield climbed 1.5 bps to
0.615 percent, after rising as high as 0.625 percent earlier,
its highest since March.
Last week, the Bank of Japan unexpectedly announced its
first special fixed-rate buying operation under its revamped
monetary policy framework outlined in September. The BOJ adopted
a strategy of JGB yield curve control, under which it guides the
benchmark 10-year yield to around zero percent.
Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai said in a speech on
Monday it was too early to conclude that the BOJ's new
fixed-rate debt-buying operation would always go smoothly, but
that the policy tool was successfully used last week to slow
gains in yields.
JGB yields have felt upward pressure from U.S. Treasury
notes, as investors dumped U.S. government debt after the Nov. 8
U.S. presidential election.
Yields on all U.S. maturities marked their largest two-week
gains in more than five years, with the yield on U.S. benchmark
10-year Treasury notes logging a one-year high of
2.364 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)