TOKYO Nov 22 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Tuesday ahead of a public holiday, while the yield curve
steepened slightly as superlong yields inched up.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added half a
basis point (bp) to 0.030 percent, moving back toward a
nine-month high of 0.040 percent touched on Friday.
December 10-year JGB futures closed up 0.01 point
at 150.44.
The 30-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.625
percent, matching the previous session's high, which was its
loftiest level since March.
The yield on relatively illiquid 40-year JGBs
added 2 bps to 0.745 percent, also its highest since March.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that
the BOJ will continue to buy a large amount of JGBs under its
policy framework. He said large long-term debt purchases could
cause problems with liquidity, but he had not seen this problem
so far.
Kuroda also said the central bank's current target of
guiding the benchmark 10-year yield to around zero percent could
change depending on what was needed to meet the goal of 2
percent inflation.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)