TOKYO Nov 24 Japanese Government bonds sagged
on Thursday, with the 20- and 30-year bond yields hitting
eight-month highs, following a retreat in U.S. Treasuries and on
caution ahead of a 40-year JGB auction.
Long-dated JGBs came under pressure as a sell-off in U.S.
Treasuries showed no sign of abating, with the 10-year U.S.
yield hitting a 16-month high.
U.S. bonds have been sold on the expectation that U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's policies may boost fiscal
spending and lift U.S. growth and inflation.
The 30-year JGB yield rose to 0.650 percent,
its highest level since mid-March. The 20-year yield edged up to
0.500 percent, also an eight-month high.
Investors are turning cautious ahead of Friday's auction of
500 billion yen 40-year JGBs.
The 40-year JGB yield has risen 18 basis points since the
BOJ adopted its yield curve control policy in September by
switching to targeting interest rates under a revamped monetary
policy programme.
But so far the BOJ has not taken any steps to curtail rise
in those maturities.
In contrast, the rise in shorter-dated bond yields was
limited following the BOJ's operation last week to keep a tab on
them.
The BOJ last Thursday offered to buy an unlimited amount of
two-year JGBs at minus 0.09 percent and five-year JGBs at minus
0.04 percent, rolling out the new bond-buying tool it unveiled
in September to stem rises in bond yields.
Market players took the levels where the BOJ said it would
buy as soft policy targets in addition to its official policy
target of -0.10 percent in the short-term interest rates and
zero percent in the 10-year yield.
The two-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.170
percent while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis
point to minus 0.090 percent.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)