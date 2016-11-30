TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Wednesday as investors positioned for the next session's
10-year sale.
The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 0.020 percent
, though it remained shy of a nine-month high of
0.045 percent struck on Friday.
December 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.07 point
at 150.56.
The 20-year yield and the 30-year yield
both climbed 1 bp to 0.450 percent and 0.570
percent, respectively.
November JGB trading was marked by upward pressure on
yields, tracking U.S. Treasuries, whose prices dropped to
multi-month lows after the U.S. election on Nov. 8. Investors
sold U.S. debt on the expectation that U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump's administration will boost fiscal spending and
stoke inflation.
The impact on JGBs was blunted by the Bank of Japan's
monetary policy. Under its framework outlined in September, the
central bank controls the JGB yield curve control and guides the
benchmark 10-year yield to around zero percent.
"JGBs at least tried to follow outside markets, but we are
now under the BOJ's yield curve control," said Keiko Onogi,
senior strategist, Daiwa Securities.
"As long as the BOJ keeps its current monetary policy, I
expect the 10-year JGB yield will stay around zero," she added.
The JGB market shrugged off data released early on Tuesday
which showed that Japan's industrial output rose in October from
the previous month. Manufacturers said production likely bounced
sharply this month, in a sign of a tentative pickup in factory
activity.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)