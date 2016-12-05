TOKYO Dec 5 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday as investors sought safer assets after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign following a stinging defeat on constitutional reforms.

The price of 10-year JGB futures rose 0.10 point to 150.58. The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.030 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.470 percent while the 30-year yield dropped 2.0 basis points to 0.575 percent.

The market was also supported by a rebound in U.S. bonds following Friday's November U.S. employment data, which painted a generally strong picture but did not advance the market's already bullish economic views and instead triggered profit-taking.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield dropped off Thursday's 1 1/2-year high of 2.492 percent to 2.347 percent in Asia on Monday.

The BOJ bought bonds with less than one year to maturity as well as bonds with over 10 years in its operation on Monday. Selling was heavy in the 10 to 25 years sector, traders said. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Eric Meijer)