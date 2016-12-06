TOKYO Dec 6 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Tuesday, with the benchmark yield climbing to a
10-month high, as a weak liquidity-enhancing auction and firmer
Nikkei weighed on the market.
The 10-year JGB yield was up 2 basis points
at 0.045 percent after touching 0.050 percent, its highest since
Feb. 18. JGB yields have climbed steadily over the past month,
tracking the rise in global bond yields.
The 30-year yield was 3.5 basis points higher
at 0.620 percent.
An auction by the finance ministry on Tuesday to sell 400
billion yen ($3.5 billion) of off-the-run JGBs, intended to
enhance market liquidity, drew tepid demand with investors
remaining cool to debt with a 30-year sale looming on Thursday.
JGBs, on the other hand, showed little reaction to the
possibility of Japan relying on extra deficit-covering debt
worth around 1.9 trillion yen ($16.7 billion) to offset an
expected tax revenue shortfall in the current fiscal year
through March 2017.
"It will be neutral for the market as it appears unlikely to
result in a change to the amount of JGBs issued each month. The
finance ministry has front-loaded a lot of bonds which it can
fall back on," said a dealer at a domestic securities house.
Front-loading entails the ministry issuing bonds intended
for the next fiscal year during the current fiscal year.
($1 = 113.6300 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)