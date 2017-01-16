TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Monday as the market braced for a string of upcoming
debt auctions, although a slide in Tokyo shares helped limited
the losses.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a
basis point to 0.050 percent. The 30-year yield
also climbed half a basis point, to 0.735 percent.
The bond market sagged on caution towards a crowded auction
schedule, with the finance ministry due to sell 1.1 trillion yen
($9.64 billion) of 20-year JGBs on Tuesday, 2.4 trillion yen of
five-years on Thursday and 500 billion yen of 40-years on Jan.
24.
Japan's Nikkei fell more than 1 percent to wipe out
all of its gains so far this year, as the yen appreciated
against the dollar and its rally since Donald Trump was elected
lost momentum.
($1 = 114.1600 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)