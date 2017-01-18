TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese government bonds edged
down on Wednesday, taking their cues from weaker U.S. Treasuries
in Asian trading and stronger Japanese stocks.
The 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point (bp) to 0.055
percent, while 10-year JGB futures edged down
0.06 point to 150.32.
The superlong zone was flat, with the yield on the 20-year
JGB at 0.585 percent, and the 30-year yield
at 0.735 percent.
Ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on
Friday, investors also awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen later in the global session for possible
clues on monetary policy.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said on Tuesday that he sees a "good case" for three U.S. rate
hikes this year even without any fiscal stimulus, but if the
economy accelerates, the Fed would need to raise rates faster.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday added to voices at the
U.S. central bank warning that sustained wider budget deficits
could fuel inflation.
Investors also awaited the U.S. consumer price index due
later on Wednesday. A Reuters survey showed economists expect
CPI to have risen 0.3 percent in December from a month earlier,
after it gained 0.2 percent in November.
The U.S. 10-year yield stood at 2.343 percent,
up from Tuesday's U.S. close of 2.327 percent, while The Nikkei
stock ended ending up 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)