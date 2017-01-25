TOKYO Jan 25 Japanese government bonds tumbled
on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan surprised - and perplexed -
market players as the central bank appeared to reduce buying in
short-dated bonds by veering from its playbook on bond-buying
operations.
Yields on super-long bonds - those maturing in 20 to 40
years - soared to 11-month highs while the 10-year JGB futures
fell as much as 0.54 point, the biggest intraday decline since
Nov. 16. They ended down 0.31 point at 150.08.
The BOJ shocked the market by not offering to buy JGBs with
one to five years to maturity on Wednesday, when such an
operation had been deemed as a certainty.
"The confidence we had on the BOJ has crumbled. Now we are
having distrust," said a bond trader at a major Japanese
brokerage.
The BOJ buys those maturities six times per month and so far
this month it has bought them four times, leaving two more
operations to do by the end of month.
Wednesday and the coming Friday had been considered as the
only windows left, based on the BOJ's usual stance to avoid
conducting bond operations on days when the Ministry of Finance
holds bond auctions and when the BOJ makes policy announcement.
Thus by skipping buying on Wednesday, the BOJ appeared to
have reduced buying in short maturities this month.
The five-year JGB yield rose 4.0 basis points to minus 0.105
percent.
Many market players struggled to grasp the BOJ's intention.
"The BOJ may have tried to avoid buying so as not to
exacerbate the shortage of those maturities and this could be a
one-off move," said Koichi Sugisaki, vice president at Morgan
Stanley MUFG Securities.
Reflecting the scarcity, the five-year yield hit a 2
1/2-month low of minus 0.14 percent the previous day.
Yet the BOJ's move was a complete surprise to the market,
raising speculation the central bank may be starting to taper
its bond buying.
"It would have been obvious that it would have a negative
impact on the market if they do this when brokerages have long
positions after five-year JGB auctions (last Thursday) and when
foreign bonds markets are being sold," said Morgan Stanley's
Sugisaki. "So it is hard to understand why they are doing this
now."
Adding salt to the wound from the market's point of view,
the BOJ did not increase buying in super long bonds in its
Wednesday operations - even as their yields neared peaks reached
in December, about three months after the central bank
introduced a policy to control the yield curve.
The 20-year yield rose to as much as 4.0 basis points to
0.655 percent, its highest since late February.
The 30-year yield hit an 11-month high of
0.830 percent and the 40-year yield rose to 0.995 percent
.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield, which tends
to move less than other maturities because of the BOJ's policy
to peg it around zero percent, rose 2.5 basis points to 0.065
percent.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)