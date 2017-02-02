TOKYO Feb 2 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Thursday, with the 20-year yield rising to its highest
in a year, as slack demand for an auction of 10-year debt
weighed on market sentiment.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a
basis point to 0.095 percent, its highest since mid-December.
The 20-year yield also rose half a basis
point, to 0.670 percent, its highest since February 2016.
The auction for the 2.4 trillion yen ($21.30 billion)
10-year bonds on Thursday failed to attract strong investor
demand amid uncertainty over the Bank of Japan's monetary
policy.
In an indication of subdued demand, the yield of 0.092
percent for the auction's lowest accepted price was the highest
since the February 2016 auction.
While the BOJ on Tuesday maintained a pledge to guide
short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and the 10-year
government bond yield to around zero percent after its policy
meeting, the financial markets have begun to speculate about
when the central bank might allow long-term rates to drift
higher.
The yield curve has steepened amid such speculation, and on
Thursday the 10-year/20-year JGB yield spread was at its widest
since March 2016.
($1 = 112.7000 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)