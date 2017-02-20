TOKYO Feb 20 The yield on 30-year Japanese
government bonds hit a one-year high on Monday in an otherwise
quiet trading as investors looked to details of U.S. President
Donald Trump's economic plans as well as political developments
in France.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.920 percent
, its highest level since February last year, as
super-long bonds remained under pressure on the view that the
Bank of Japan will tolerate a yield rise in those maturities.
Other maturities were mixed in slow trade, due partly to the
U.S. market holiday on Monday.
The 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.090 percent
while the 10-year JGB futures prices rose 0.05
point to 149.96.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)