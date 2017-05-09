TOKYO May 9 Japanese government bond prices
dropped slightly on Tuesday, though the benchmark yield inched
down from its earlier high after solid demand at a 10-year
auction.
The benchmark 10-year cash JGB added half a basis point to
0.030 percent, down from 0.035 percent earlier in the session,
while 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.04 point at
150.78. Futures rose to their session high of 150.84 after the
10-year sale results were announced, and were slightly better
than market participants had expected.
The Ministry of Finance offered 2.3 trillion yen ($20.30
billion) of 10-year JGBs with a 0.1 percent coupon. Some 47.6053
percent of the bids were accepted at the lowest price of 100.67.
The sale drew bids of 3.76 times the amount offered, down
from the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.96 times. The
tail between the average and lowest-accepted prices narrowed to
0.01, compared with last month's offering at 0.03, indicating
slightly stronger demand for the bonds.
A slump in equities also underpinned bonds. Japan's Nikkei
stock index ended down 0.3 percent.
But rising overseas bond yields took their toll in Tokyo.
The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield hit a four-week high on Monday
in advance of the sale of $62 billion in bond supply at a
quarterly refunding this week, and against a backdrop of
improved investor risk appetite after centrist Emmanuel Macron's
sealed his victory in France's presidential vote on Sunday.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis
points to 0.590 percent, while the 30-year JGB
yield also rose 1.5 basis points to 0.820
percent.
The two-year JGB yield was up one basis point
at minus 0.190 percent, its highest since April 28.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he
expects to meet the central bank's 2 percent inflation target
around next fiscal year if the BOJ continues with its current
monetary easing.
Speaking in the lower house fiscal and monetary policy
committee, Kuroda said the BOJ would adjust policy if needed,
but that the central bank had recently upgraded Japan's economic
outlook and the global economy was growing stronger.
($1 = 113.3200 yen)
