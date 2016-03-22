MOVES-Asset manager Hamilton Lane beefs up Europe team
May 16 Hamilton Lane said on Tuesday it hired three executives to its team in Europe, as the asset manager continues to expand its client base in the region.
TOKYO, March 22 The 30-year Japanese government bond yield struck a record low on Tuesday as the flattening of the curve continued amid persistent investor demand for debt that still offer positive yields.
The JGB yield curve through the 10-year maturities now yield below zero percent, dragged down under the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy.
The 30-year yield touched 0.455 percent on Monday, an all-time trough. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)
HONG KONG, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.