BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
TOKYO, June 13 The 30-year Japanese government bond yield slipped to a record low on Monday amid rising risk aversion, sending Tokyo's Nikkei to a five-week trough.
The 30-year yield was down 2.5 basis points at 0.245 percent , a historic low.
Safe haven assets like government bonds have been boosted on growing concerns a referendum next week could push Britain out of the European Union and hurt the global economy.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
* Jakarta stocks spike on the upgrade news (Adds details, comments)