TOKYO, June 13 The 30-year Japanese government bond yield slipped to a record low on Monday amid rising risk aversion, sending Tokyo's Nikkei to a five-week trough.

The 30-year yield was down 2.5 basis points at 0.245 percent , a historic low.

Safe haven assets like government bonds have been boosted on growing concerns a referendum next week could push Britain out of the European Union and hurt the global economy.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)