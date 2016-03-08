TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Ministry of Finance is
considering reducing the issuance of inflation-linked government
bonds in the next fiscal year from April, a source with
knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, following the collapse
of the bonds' prices this year.
The ministry will likely slash the sale of inflation-linked
JGBs to 400 billion yen ($3.55 billion) per auction from the
current plan of 500 billion yen, the source said, declining to
be identified because the plan is not yet public.
($1 = 112.8000 yen)
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim)