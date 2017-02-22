TOKYO Feb 22 The Bank of Japan is considering adding specific dates when it announces the details of its debt-buying operations each month, according to sources knowledgeable about the matter.

The central bank buys a wide range of Japanese government bonds from the market through operations conducted a few times each week, as a part of its massive easing scheme.

At the end of each month, it announces the details of upcoming JGB buying operations, but up until now these have not included the operation dates. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)