By Hideyuki Sano
| TOKYO, June 16
TOKYO, June 16 A credit rating downgrade is
usually bad news for bonds, but not for Japanese government
bonds.
Already buttressed by the Bank of Japan's massive buying
under its quantitative easing programme, the $10 trillion JGB
market, according to analysts, will likely weather a downgrade
and could even benefit.
"Because the BOJ's buying dominates the market, any selling
by foreign players who may be sensitive to ratings will be
absorbed," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at
Barclays.
Having run current account surpluses for decades, Japan is
the world's top creditor nation, despite its government running
debt of more than 200 percent of gross domestic product.
As a consequence the yen and JGBs are far more sensitive to
domestic capital flows than they are to foreign capital flows.
Typically, Japanese investors buy back the yen, and
government bonds become their safe havens when risk appetite is
hit, as it has been recently due to fears over the fallout from
Britain's referendum on whether to leave or remain in the
European Union.
So Japanese investors didn't take fright when fears arose
that credit rating agencies would soon downgrade Japan's
sovereign debt following the government's decision two weeks ago
to delay a sales tax hike that was key to reining in Japan's
yawning deficits.
"It's ironic and counter-intuitive but when a risk-off event
occurs, it makes Japanese companies and households stop lending
overseas, helping to strengthen the yen. It is very different
from other countries," said a director at a European brokerage.
Fitch, one of three major global raters, earlier this week
warned it could downgrade Japan's A debt rating, changing its
rating outlook to negative from stable.
Japan's credit rating is already the second lowest among
Group of Seven countries at single A+, and another downgrade
would put Japan's rating below countries such as Ireland, which
suffered a major debt crisis in 2011.
But such a rating action is likely to trigger a rally in
Japanese bonds and currency, rather than cause a crisis.
Indeed, investors are flocking to Japanese assets. Japanese
government bond yields have been hitting record
lows while the yen has held near its highest levels in more than
a year and a half against the dollar.
Some analysts also say foreign investors could step up
buying in JGBs after a credit downgrade because of JGBs'
lucrative returns when swapped to dollars.
Foreign investors can now earn a hefty return because of
elevated spreads on dollar/yen basis swaps, in which players
swap dollars and yen for a set period of time.
These spreads have widened sharply over the past couple of
years precisely because Japanese investors stepped up investment
abroad. Two-year spread, for instance, rose to 0.79
percent from around 0.27 percent two years ago.
This means foreign investors can earn 0.79 percent premium
on dollar interest in exchange for paying yen interest, which is
almost zero or even slightly negative.
A credit downgrade on Japan could make foreign banks more
reluctant to lend to Japanese banks and boost basis swap spreads
further.
"A credit downgrade will surely boost fund raising costs for
Japanese banks. That means JGBs will likely become even more
attractive for foreign investors," said Hideki Kishida, senior
fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)