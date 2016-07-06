By Hideyuki Sano
| TOKYO, July 6
TOKYO, July 6 Japanese government bond prices
rose to lifetime highs on Wednesday as negative yields spread to
20-year bonds, with the Brexit vote exacerbating a
flight-to-safety bid that has crunched incomes of banks, pension
funds and other Japanese investors.
The 20-year yield fell to as low as minus 0.005 percent
, having declined more than 0.9 percentage point
since the Bank of Japan made a historic shift to negative rates
in late January, in addition to its massive bond buying
programme.
With 40-year government bonds, the longest
tenure on offer, also yielding just above zero percent, Japan is
in line to becoming the only country after Switzerland to have
all government bonds yield at negative levels.
On Tuesday, the 50-year Swiss government bond yield fell
below zero percent.
"The reason is clear. The BOJ is increasing the holding of
JGBs by 80 trillion yen per year when JGBs increase only by 30
trillion yen," said Hidenori Suezawa, fiscal and markets analyst
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Yields on Japanese government bonds have been falling
despite all the economic and demographic challenges confronting
the nation.
Compounding a tricky situation for policymakers is the
perceived safe-haven status of yen-denominated assets, which is
driving more demand for JGBs especially as Britain's shock vote
to leave the European Union spreads turmoil in financial
markets.
Japan has one of the highest level of debt in the world with
its public debt at about 230 percent above its GDP. The economy
has shrank five out of the last ten quarters despite massive
fiscal and monetary stimulus.
And its low birth rate means it will likely lose 15 million
people, or about 12 percent of its population now, by the time
the 20-year bonds matures in 2036, which is likely to strain the
already heavy debt burden.
Fears that investable bonds may disappear from the country
hurt Japanese bank shares, which fell more than 3
percent to their lowest levels since late 2012, with Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial falling over 4 percent.
"Globally banks and insurance companies are doing badly
especially in countries with negative rates. While there are
concerns about Brexit, the fundamental problem is how they can
make profits under negative interest rates," said Hisashi Iwama,
senior portfolio manager at DIAM.
Despite the hit to banks, many market players expect the BOJ
to unleash additional stimulus as soon as at its next policy
review later this year as the yen's gains and concerns over
Brexit threaten to tip the economy back into recession.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)