By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 14 The Bank of Japan faces an early test of the limits of its radical stimulus programme on Thursday, when a small corner of the Japanese bond market may run out of bonds to sell, forcing those shorting the debt into a "squeeze," scrambling to buy them at any price.

The crunch could come in a 2.5 trillion yen ($24 billion) 352nd issue of two-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) expiring next May.

Though it is only a small part of the $10 trillion JGB market, two-year bonds are dominated by the central bank's massive asset purchases and could offer global investors a glimpse of what might happen when the Bank of Japan (BOJ) runs out of policy options.

The BOJ has been buying bonds of all maturities since 2013 as part of measures aimed at spurring economic activity.

Three years later the economy is still floundering and the BOJ's bond purchases have siphoned liquidity out of the market to the point where it now owns 87 percent of two-year bonds, making it one of the scarcest JGBs for investors.

"Clearly the shortage of certain JGB issues exemplifies falling liquidity in the market. And it will only get worse," said Naoya Oshikubo, a yen rates strategist at Barclays.

This scarcity affects short sellers who borrow JGBs and then sell them, with a view to buying them back at a profit when they have to deliver on the trade.

With virtually no two-year bonds on offer, these short sellers have been relying on a BOJ lending scheme since July 5 that allows them to borrow bonds from any particular issue for up to 50 business days.

The problem is that the 50-day deadline passed on Wednesday and Thursday's auction will be on the 51st business day, meaning some borrowers can no longer rely on the BOJ's scheme.

Short sellers may have to buy back the bonds at a prohibitively high price. Or they could rely on another BOJ special scheme that allows them to keep borrowing - at a very high cost - for another 21 days.

This suggests an instant scarcity of the debt on Thursday and chaotic moves in one- and two-year notes.

The Bank of Japan could not be immediately reached.

Any immediate impact will likely be limited to this slice of the market, but it is a problem that the Bank of Japan will face across the curve if it continues its bond buying, market players say.

Central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda insists there are no limits on the BOJ's policy, but the bank's 80 trillion yen a year of JGB purchases means it now owns almost 40 percent of JGBs. That is expected to rise above 50 percent next year and to 75 percent by 2020.

"It's impossible for the BOJ to increase buying in two-year bonds. Even if you want to buy two-year JGBs, there aren't bonds available for you," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed income investments at PineBridge Investments in Tokyo.

The shortage of short-term bonds gives a twist to the Bank of Japan's reported plan to try to steepen the yield curve to reduce the damage to financial institutions from the BOJ's negative interest rates.

A steeper curve helps banks' loan business because they borrow short-term and lend long-term.

The most obvious way for the BOJ to steepen the yield curve would be to increase buying in short-term notes while reducing purchases of long-dated bonds, but that move would worsen the chronic scarcity of some two-year bond issues.

Given the risk of further deterioration in liquidity, some market players also expect the BOJ to relax its bond lending scheme at its next policy meeting on Sept 20-21.

Sources have told Reuters in recent days that the BOJ will consider making negative interest rates the centrepiece of future monetary easing and are mulling ways to widen the gap between short- and long-term interest rates. ($1 = 103.1700 yen) (Additional reporting by senior IFR analyst Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Eric Meijer and Nachum Kaplan)