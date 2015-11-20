* Dollar-yen swap costs soar on Fed hike expectations
* Foreigners buy short-term Japanese notes to cash in
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 20 Japan's three-month bill yield
swooned to a record low on Friday as foreign investors piled
into short-term Japanese notes, which now offer them attractive
yields when converted to dollars, in a popular investment
strategy called an asset swap.
The yield on Japan's three-month government bill
fell to a record low of -0.150 percent on Friday
while the two-year JGB yield shed half a basis
point to -0.030 percent, its lowest since January.
"The two-year yield and the three-month yield are both low
because those notes are in demand by foreign investors, such as
U.S. commercial banks, which are buying them to swap into
dollars, and get 70 basis points," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head
of Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments in Tokyo.
With an asset swap, investors swap fixed-rate bond payments
to another rate, while keeping their original exposure to the
fixed-rate bond.
Foreign investors can earn a hefty return because the
dollar/yen swap spreads have widened sharply, meaning they can
get a premium for swapping dollars to yen.
Expectations that the U.S. central bank is on track to
tighten for the first time in nearly a decade have sent Japanese
banks scrambling for dollars, boosting the premium.
The one-year dollar/yen swaps spread stood at 67
basis points on Friday, and was as much as 76 basis points
earlier this month, its highest since 2011. That was up from
around 50 in mid-October, and 25 in January.
IMPACT OF 'ABENOMICS'
The swap spread had been steadily rising, as Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" has nudged Japanese institutional
investors out of lower-yielding bank deposits and government
bonds and into higher-yielding foreign assets, including U.S.
Treasuries. The cost of dollar funding also tends to rise as the
end of the calendar year approaches.
Friday's record-low yields on the short end were
particularly conspicuous as the broader JGB market weakened.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond added two basis
points to a one-week high of 0.315 percent, as
investors took some profits ahead of a Japanese holiday on
Monday.
"At the short end of the curve, the supply-demand condition
remains really tight, because of foreigners' short-term demand
to hold Japanese paper because of the wide currency swap basis,"
said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley.
"The trade is now crowded, so some people might fear that
there is a risk of a reversal, since so many people have taken
the same direction," she added.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)