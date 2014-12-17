TOKYO A Japanese lingerie maker is recalling more than 20,000 brassieres after complaints that underwires suddenly poked out, sometimes while women were wearing them.

The Japanese division of lingerie maker Triumph International, which has made a name for itself with concept lingerie such as a solar-powered bra and an "Abenomics" bra that honoured Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic revival plan, said they took the move due to fears of injury.

"We are sorry for the bother, but we ask customers to stop using the bras immediately," the company said in a statement, adding that it deeply apologised and would take steps to prevent a recurrence.

The recall applies to roughly 22,000 bras ranging in cost from 5,600 to 6,200 yen($48 to $53)and sold only in Japan, a company spokeswoman said.

There have been no reports of injuries from the defect, which caused the tips of the underwires to protrude from holes in the fabric, sometimes after washing and sometimes while people were wearing them.

"It would be terrible if it happened again and somebody's skin was scratched," she added.

($1 = 117.0100 yen)

