TOKYO May 8 The Japanese division of lingerie
maker Triumph International unveiled on Wednesday an "Abenomics"
bra, a special edition it says offers a "growth strategy" and a
potential lift towards Japan's elusive inflation target.
Launches of Triumph's concept bras in Tokyo have become a
regular event over the past quarter of a century and are an
important publicity tool for 127-year-old, Swiss-headquartered
company.
The latest "Branomics Bra" follows earlier solar-powered,
recycled and "husband-hunting" models but, like its
predecessors, will not go on sale.
The "Branomics Bra" is a playful take on Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's "three-arrow" economic revival plan that combines
monetary strategy aiming to reach 2 percent inflation in two
years and pro-growth reforms.
It features a rising trendline and arrows as motifs and
promises a 2 percent increase in volume with extra padding.
"We hope that, as the Japanese economy grows, we can also
help bust sizes to get bigger," said Triumph spokeswoman Keiko
Masuda.
Its benefits for Japan's policymakers were less clear.
(Reporting by Ruairidh Villar; Writing by Tomasz Janowski;
Editing by Elaine Lies and Paul Tait)