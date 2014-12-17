TOKYO Dec 17 A Japanese lingerie maker is
recalling more than 20,000 brassieres after complaints that
underwires suddenly poked out, sometimes while women were
wearing them.
The Japanese division of lingerie maker Triumph
International, which has made a name for itself with concept
lingerie such as a solar-powered bra and an "Abenomics" bra that
honoured Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic revival plan, said
they took the move due to fears of injury.
"We are sorry for the bother, but we ask customers to stop
using the bras immediately," the company said in a statement,
adding that it deeply apologised and would take steps to prevent
a recurrence.
The recall applies to roughly 22,000 bras ranging in cost
from 5,600 to 6,200 yen($48 to $53)and sold only in Japan, a
company spokeswoman said.
There have been no reports of injuries from the defect,
which caused the tips of the underwires to protrude from holes
in the fabric, sometimes after washing and sometimes while
people were wearing them.
"It would be terrible if it happened again and somebody's
skin was scratched," she added.
($1 = 117.0100 yen)
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)