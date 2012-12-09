TOKYO Dec 9 Japan says it has halted beef
imports from Brazil after the South American nation notified the
World Animal Health Organization (OIE) of the discovery of the
protein believed to cause bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE)
in a cow.
Brazilian officials said the animal that died in Parana in
December 2010 did not have BSE, commonly called mad cow
disease.
Japan imported 1,435 tonnes of Brazilian beef in 2011,
accounting for 0.3 percent of total beef imports, Japanese
Agriculture Ministry ministry data showed.
The OIE has maintained Brazil's status as a country with an
insignificant risk of BSE, Brazilian officials said, adding
Brazil would pursue legal action if necessary against any
importer trying to exploit BSE claims to block imports of
Brazilian beef.
The outbreak of mad cow disease in Europe, North America and
Japan over the past decade often prompted beef importers to
embargo shipments and caused temporary chaos in the industry.
Brazil is the world's largest beef exporter.
Results of tests carried out in England this month by the
OIE on tissue from the Brazilian cow, confirmed the presence of
the protein, called a prion, Brazilian officials said on Friday.
They said the protein likely appeared after a spontaneous
genetic mutation in the 13-year-old cow.
But the results suggested the animal would have been
unlikely to go on to develop the disease had it not died of
other causes, the Brazilian agriculture ministry said, adding
the simple presence of the protein, called a prion, is
considered an atypical case of BSE.
Japan imported only heat-treated beef from Brazil as it
cannot bring in fresh beef from the South American nation, which
has reported foot-and-mouth disease.