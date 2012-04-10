LONDON, April 10 Britain and Japan signed a framework civil nuclear co-operation pact opening up Japan's multi-billion pound decommissioning sector to UK companies, the UK energy ministry said.

The announcement on Tuesday came as UK Prime Minister David Cameron kicked off his tour of Asia in Japan. The tour is aimed at boosting trade and investment ties, while the nuclear pact follows the devastating Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown in March last year.

"British companies have significant expertise in nuclear decommissioning and clean-up, with 19 nuclear sites in the UK currently being managed through the process," Cameron said.

The two-way exchange will involve Japanese companies offering technical expertise in new plant design and construction in return for the UK's decommissioning and waste-management experience.

"The countries will share expertise, experience and technology in the remediation, decontamination and decommissioning of the Fukushima nuclear site," the UK energy ministry said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by David Holmes)