LONDON, April 10 Britain and Japan signed a
framework civil nuclear co-operation pact opening up Japan's
multi-billion pound decommissioning sector to UK companies, the
UK energy ministry said.
The announcement on Tuesday came as UK Prime Minister David
Cameron kicked off his tour of Asia in Japan. The tour is aimed
at boosting trade and investment ties, while the nuclear pact
follows the devastating Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown in
March last year.
"British companies have significant expertise in nuclear
decommissioning and clean-up, with 19 nuclear sites in the UK
currently being managed through the process," Cameron said.
The two-way exchange will involve Japanese companies
offering technical expertise in new plant design and
construction in return for the UK's decommissioning and
waste-management experience.
"The countries will share expertise, experience and
technology in the remediation, decontamination and
decommissioning of the Fukushima nuclear site," the UK energy
ministry said.
