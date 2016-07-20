* Industry body to introduce guidelines on information
disclosure
* Guidelines could be introduced by October
* Financial regulator also looking at "fair disclosure"
rules
By Thomas Wilson and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, July 20 Japan's securities industry body
will tackle leaks of unpublished corporate information with a
new set of guidelines, it said on Wednesday, a move that comes
as the country grapples with how to ensure fair access to
market-sensitive information.
Under the Japan Securities Dealers Association's (JSDA)
guidelines, analysts at brokerages will be banned from gathering
information that could reveal earnings results. Brokerages will
also have to vet data gathered by analysts and ensure
undisclosed material information isn't passed to clients.
But new punishments will not be brought in for breaking the
guidelines, which could come into effect as early as October.
Violations will instead be dealt with under existing rules on
the treatment of material information.
At present, individuals who break the rules can be sacked or
disbarred from the industry, while brokerages can be fined or
slapped with punishments such as business improvement orders,
the JSDA said.
Investors' access to non-public material information, such
as earnings results, has come into focus in Japan in recent
months.
The country's financial regulator censured local securities
units of Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse Group AG
in December and April respectively for leaking earnings
information to clients.
But Japan, the world's third-largest economy, lacks rules on
so-called fair disclosure. In the United States, financial
regulators brought in regulations to tackle selective disclosure
of information by public companies in 2000.
The Financial Services Agency is considering bringing in
fair disclosure rules - a possibility welcomed by corporate
governance experts, despite a lack of clarity on when, and in
what form, such rules could be introduced.
"Any focus in this system on how companies disclose what
information to whom is a good thing," said Nicholas Benes,
corporate governance advocate and representative director of the
Board Director Training Institute of Japan.
The shifts come as Japan Inc - long criticised for
neglecting shareholders - is being pushed by Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe to improve corporate governance.
But the prospect of tighter rules has raised fears that
Japanese firms will revert to reluctance in engagement with the
market, potentially stifling the emergence of a more open
relationship between corporate Japan and investors.
"It should be made very clear that companies cannot use this
as an excuse not to meet with analysts, investors and the
media," said Jamie Allen, secretary general of the Asian
Corporate Governance Association.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson and Emi Emoto; Editing by Adrian
Croft)